Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.86

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 13587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 3.11.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $499,888.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,413 shares of company stock worth $1,806,134. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,006,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,221,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

