Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 350.72%.

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $526.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.95. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

