Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,661 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,994,000 after acquiring an additional 128,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 884,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,683,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after buying an additional 728,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,685,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

