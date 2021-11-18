Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $215,000 Stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $176,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 292,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 187.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 904,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 590,311 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.