Summit Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.5% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $147.10 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $148.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.22 and its 200 day moving average is $140.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $355.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,513 shares of company stock valued at $42,535,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

