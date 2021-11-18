Summit Financial Group Inc. Buys 530 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $117.55 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.77.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

