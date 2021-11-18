Summit Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

VRP opened at $26.02 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25.

