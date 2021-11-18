Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 397.1% from the October 14th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

FUJHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.65. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

