Stride (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Get Stride alerts:

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE LRN opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stride has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stride will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Stride during the third quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stride during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Stride by 47.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 64.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.