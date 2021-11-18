StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given New C$7.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.35 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$6.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.56.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

