StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) Short Interest Up 55.2% in October

StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ APACU opened at $10.06 on Thursday. StoneBridge Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APACU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000.

