Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock Position Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,834 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,297 shares of company stock worth $1,587,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

