Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Apollo Global Management Call Options (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 118,383 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,180% compared to the average daily volume of 5,192 call options.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $5,476,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,392,384 shares of company stock valued at $89,268,407 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $5,229,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after acquiring an additional 380,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $42.89 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

