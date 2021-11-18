Stifel Nicolaus Raises Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$49.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.