Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $170.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BABA. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.92.
NYSE:BABA traded down $19.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.15. 2,045,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,578,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.35 and its 200-day moving average is $188.40. The stock has a market cap of $386.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $280.61.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
