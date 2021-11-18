Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $170.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BABA. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.92.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded down $19.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.15. 2,045,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,578,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.35 and its 200-day moving average is $188.40. The stock has a market cap of $386.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $280.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.