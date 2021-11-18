Stifel Nicolaus Boosts CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to C$2.90

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$2.90 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CESDF. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions to a buy rating and set a C$2.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.07.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CESDF opened at $1.60 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.