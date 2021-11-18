Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

AZMCF stock opened at $3.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. Arizona Metals has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.59.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

