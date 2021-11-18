Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.530-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $972.84 million-$984.63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.85 million.

STVN traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $22.56. 145,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,247. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stevanato Group stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

