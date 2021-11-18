stETH (STETH) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One stETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00066925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00069992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00089098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,964.29 or 1.00133118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.10 or 0.07000147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.