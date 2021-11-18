Sterling Manor Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,064 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 229.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $179.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.45 and a 200 day moving average of $171.51. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $187.00.

