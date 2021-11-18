Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Price Target Cut to C$1.90

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:STPGF opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.41.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

