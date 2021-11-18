Status Market Capitalization Hits $303.19 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Status coin can currently be bought for about $0.0874 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $303.19 million and approximately $23.24 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00046616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.83 or 0.00216677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00088153 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

