State Street Corp Increases Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 650,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $28,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth $9,052,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 146,776 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 409,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 96,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $907.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $231,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,698 shares of company stock worth $952,412 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSII shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

