State Street Corp Has $27.08 Million Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

State Street Corp raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $27,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $85.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.21 and a twelve month high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.57%.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $150,529.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $883,538.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

