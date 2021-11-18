State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,698,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $27,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of RAD opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $739.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

