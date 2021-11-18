State Street Corp Buys 68,651 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,651 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.12% of Liquidity Services worth $28,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 94.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 39,501 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27. The company has a market cap of $940.58 million, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

