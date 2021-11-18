State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,402 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,122 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.26% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $27,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

BMTC opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93. The company has a market cap of $973.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $50.29.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $57.47 million during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 30.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

In other news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $71,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $532,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

