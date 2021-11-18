State Street Corp Acquires 80,074 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,074 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.41% of Ingles Markets worth $26,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Ingles Markets by 24.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 6.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 853,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,706,000 after buying an additional 50,325 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the second quarter worth about $2,174,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the second quarter worth about $2,036,000. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP grew its position in Ingles Markets by 44.4% during the second quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 111,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 34,415 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

IMKTA stock opened at $77.09 on Thursday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $79.10. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 5.55%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.