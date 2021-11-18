State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 93 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.15.

LH stock opened at $289.73 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $195.39 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.13 and its 200-day moving average is $282.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

