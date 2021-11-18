State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,813 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,393,000 after acquiring an additional 578,136 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,163,418,000 after acquiring an additional 251,485 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,781,000 after buying an additional 657,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,363,000 after buying an additional 55,055 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,613,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,755,000 after buying an additional 152,697 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

NYSE:BK opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average is $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

