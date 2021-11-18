State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 23.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 41.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,404,000 after purchasing an additional 53,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $53.58 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average is $47.96.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

