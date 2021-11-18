State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 106,738 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,738 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.13% of Change Healthcare worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 4.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,688,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,992,000 after acquiring an additional 157,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 46.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 188,046 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,346,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after purchasing an additional 109,860 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 39.9% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,430,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHNG shares. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other Change Healthcare news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHNG opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.37.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

