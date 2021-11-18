Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.19, but opened at $19.08. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 31,740 shares trading hands.

The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBLK shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 9.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

