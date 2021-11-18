Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Raises Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Star Bulk Carriers has a payout ratio of 77.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Shares of SBLK opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

SBLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 329.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 334,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

