Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. Sells 9,278 Shares

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $115.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Standex International by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Standex International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 250,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Standex International by 6,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

