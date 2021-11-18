Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Up 320.0% in October

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCBFY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

