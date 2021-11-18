Stagecoach Group’s (SGC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 132 ($1.72) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.67% from the company’s current price.
Shares of SGC stock opened at GBX 77.80 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of £428.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.07. Stagecoach Group has a 1-year low of GBX 57.55 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45).
Stagecoach Group Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.