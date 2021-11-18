Stagecoach Group’s (SGC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 132 ($1.72) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.67% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SGC stock opened at GBX 77.80 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of £428.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.07. Stagecoach Group has a 1-year low of GBX 57.55 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45).

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

