Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) Trading 7.5% Higher

Stable Road Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SRAC) shares traded up 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $10.97. 592,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 851,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition stock. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SRAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.39% of Stable Road Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Stable Road Capital, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Stable Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.