Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 13,973 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 28.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,038 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DHT during the second quarter worth $11,978,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DHT by 672.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,381,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DHT by 411.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 917,361 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.