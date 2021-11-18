Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $399,000 in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.45% of Broadwind at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Broadwind by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 103,762 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadwind by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadwind by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Broadwind, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BWEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.