Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $426,000 Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of PDF Solutions worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDFS. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,352,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,362,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,045,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 183,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.45. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

