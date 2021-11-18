Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at $112,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at $181,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in SFL by 212.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,815 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in SFL by 58.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 389,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 143,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in SFL during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.07%.

SFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

SFL Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

