Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $302.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.39. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.77 and a 12-month high of $312.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,640 shares of company stock valued at $19,895,827. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

