Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was downgraded by SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a current ratio of 15.95.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

