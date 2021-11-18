Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.080 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of SFM stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.