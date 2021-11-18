Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) CFO Acquires $81,250.00 in Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) CFO David C. Long bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $81,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sprague Resources LP has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $419.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sprague Resources by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sprague Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.