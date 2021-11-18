Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Citigroup

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

