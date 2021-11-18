Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.11. Spok shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 111,419 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $195.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Spok’s payout ratio is currently -18.31%.
About Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)
Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.
