Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.685 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Spire has raised its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Spire has a payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spire to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $61.90 on Thursday. Spire has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on SR. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

