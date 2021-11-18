Spectrum (SPT) Trading Down 14.8% This Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $30,601.27 and $3,175.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.12 or 0.00358318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

